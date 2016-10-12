Orchard House is based in the village of Withington on the outskirts of Hereford. The care home works in partnership with Herefordshire Council and offers short and long-stay respite residential dementia care. A dementia day care service is also provided, and allows for up to ten older people. The communal facilities are complimented by an outdoor patio area and orchard. The home offers a wide range of flexible care services to help promote and maximise each resident_s independence and their quality of life. Relatives and friends are encouraged to become involved in regular reviews to help ensure that care needs are being identified and met.

