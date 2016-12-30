Orchard Mews is a purpose-built home in a residential area of Benwell, Newcastle upon Tyne, close to Newcastle General Hospital. It offers dementia, nursing and residential care. The home has an entertainment room for residents to follow hobbies and interests, and a sensory garden with a decking area. Some ground floor rooms open out onto the courtyard garden, and all are en suite and wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There is a GP service, hairdressing and beauty salon, chiropody and alternative therapy services, a bar service and mobile shop, plus a kitchenette for visitors to make drinks. The home organises group activities such as professional entertainers, music therapy, gentle exercise, reminiscence therapy, coffee mornings, performances by local school children and a weekly church service.

