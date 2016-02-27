Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Orion Care Services

8 Banbrook Close, Solihull,
B92 9NE
0121 704 0702

Local authority

  • Solihull

Who runs this service

  • Orion Care Services

Registered manager

Jonathan Page

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
