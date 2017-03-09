Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Overbury House Nursing and Residential Home

Overbury House, 9 Staitheway Road, Wroxham, Norwich,
NR12 8TH
01603 782985
www.healthcarehomes.co.uk

About Overbury House Nursing and Residential Home

Overbury House, in a quiet residential district of Wroxham just a few hundred yards from the Norfolk Broads, provides nursing and residential care for those suffering from dementia. It is a period building, filled with light from its huge bay windows, and sits in its own landscaped grounds that contain mature trees, ornamental shrubs and a beach scene area. The spacious reception rooms have been decorated in keeping with the building s architectural style. Single or double bedrooms are tastefully furnished, the majority are en suite and some contain televisions and a telephone point. Residents are encouraged to bring with them items of furniture and personal possessions so that their room can be a true 'home from home .

Accommodation

  • 61Residents
  • 54Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 3Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Norfolk

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered manager

Garry Nightingale

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017