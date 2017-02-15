Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Overdene House

John Street, Winsford,
CW7 1HJ
01606 861666
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/overdene-house/

About Overdene House

Overdene House is in a residential area of Winsford, Cheshire, reached from the M56, and offers nursing, residential and respite care plus specialist services for young physically disabled people. Some rooms have views across the garden, many have en suite facilities, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to accessorise their rooms with personal possessions and memorabilia. The home has a sensory room, hairdressing salon, offers chiropody and alternative therapy services and has a designated smoking area and a kitchenette for visitors. Residents on the activities committee help decide activities such as quizzes, animal visits, church services, musical events, professional entertainers, and the home also offers bowling and swimming and regular outings to places of interest including the library, park and museums. There is also a landscaped garden and a patio area.

Accommodation

  • 70Residents
  • 29Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 23Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 9Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire West and Chester

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Yvonne Burutsa

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

