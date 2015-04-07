Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Oxford House Community Care

3 Park Parade, Park Road, Farnham Royal,
SL2 3AU
01753 645112
www.oxfordhousecare.com

Local authority

  • Buckinghamshire

Who runs this service

  • Oxford House Community Care

Registered manager

Anthony Johnston

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
