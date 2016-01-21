Park House overlooks the Old Peterborough Park and is in easy reach of the Cathedral and City. Accommodation is level throughout arranged over a ground and first floor. The home offers five lounges, each with different decor and character, a large dining room and an in-house hairdressing salon. The gardens at Park House feature an array of seasonal plants, shrubs and trees and are are easily accessible both by foot and by wheelchair.

