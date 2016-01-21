Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Park House Nursing Home

27 Park Crescent, Peterborough,
PE1 4DX
01733 555700

About Park House Nursing Home

Park House overlooks the Old Peterborough Park and is in easy reach of the Cathedral and City. Accommodation is level throughout arranged over a ground and first floor. The home offers five lounges, each with different decor and character, a large dining room and an in-house hairdressing salon. The gardens at Park House feature an array of seasonal plants, shrubs and trees and are are easily accessible both by foot and by wheelchair.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 48Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Peterborough

Who runs this service

  • Healthcare Homes Group Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017