Parklands is a purpose-built home in Bedwas on the outskirts of Caerphilly, easily reached from the M4, offering nursing, residential and respite care. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with furniture and personal belongings such as ornaments and pictures. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, chiropody and other alternative therapies, bar and library service, and a mobile shop. Organised events include art and crafts, quizzes, bingo, coffee mornings and professional entertainers. There is a courtyard garden where green-fingered enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, plus an open and secure patio area with seating.

