Pelsall Hall is a refurbished historic building with extensive grounds in the village of Pelsall and it is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care organisation. The home offers residential and specialist dementia care in en-suite bedrooms, two of which are double rooms. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items such as pictures. Pelsall has created a wonderful woodland walkway in its grounds. The grounds have been landscaped and adapted to provide accessible raised flowerbeds and vegetable gardens, a patio and a woodland area for residents to enjoy. There is also a bowling green and a children's play area for when friends and relatives visit. All food is freshly prepared and a menu of tasty dishes is always available.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.