Residential care home

Pelsall Hall

Paradise Lane, Pelsall, Walsall,
WS3 4JW
01922 693399
www.greensleeves.org.uk

About Pelsall Hall

Pelsall Hall is a refurbished historic building with extensive grounds in the village of Pelsall and it is managed by Greensleeves Care, a not-for-profit care organisation. The home offers residential and specialist dementia care in en-suite bedrooms, two of which are double rooms. Residents are encouraged to bring in personal items such as pictures. Pelsall has created a wonderful woodland walkway in its grounds. The grounds have been landscaped and adapted to provide accessible raised flowerbeds and vegetable gardens, a patio and a woodland area for residents to enjoy. There is also a bowling green and a children's play area for when friends and relatives visit. All food is freshly prepared and a menu of tasty dishes is always available.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 39Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Walsall

Who runs this service

  • Greensleeves Homes Trust

Registered manager

Stephen Brookes

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

