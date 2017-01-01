Pen-Y-Garth residential and EMI residential care home is situated in two acres of landscaped grounds and enjoys panoramic views of the Welsh countryside and Cheshire Plain. The home is located just 4 miles from Wrexham, in the village of Brymbo. The original property was constructed in the 19th century as a family residence and was converted to its present use in 1985 with a purpose-built extension added in 1990. Pen-Y-Garth aims to have a friendly atmosphere and homely environment. Long-term care, convalescent care, respite care and day care are all available, and a full and varied activities programme and external trips are provided for those who wish to participate.

