Residential care home

Pen-y-Garth EMI Residential Home

Pen-y-Garth Residential Home, Pleasant Lane, Brymbo,
LL11 5DH
01978 753323

About Pen-y-Garth EMI Residential Home

Pen-Y-Garth residential and EMI residential care home is situated in two acres of landscaped grounds and enjoys panoramic views of the Welsh countryside and Cheshire Plain. The home is located just 4 miles from Wrexham, in the village of Brymbo. The original property was constructed in the 19th century as a family residence and was converted to its present use in 1985 with a purpose-built extension added in 1990. Pen-Y-Garth aims to have a friendly atmosphere and homely environment. Long-term care, convalescent care, respite care and day care are all available, and a full and varied activities programme and external trips are provided for those who wish to participate.

Accommodation

  • 44Residents
  • 5Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 15Single rooms without en suite WC
  • 12Shared rooms without en suite WC

Who runs this service

  • Pen-y-Garth Care Homes Ltd

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
