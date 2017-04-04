Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Pendleton Court Care Home

22 Chaplin Close, Chaseley Road, Salford,
M6 8FW
0161 743 9798
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/pendleton-court/

About Pendleton Court Care Home

Pendleton Court is a period home converted into a care home offering dementia, nursing, residential, respite and end of life care on the outskirts of Salford, easily reached via the A6. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with furniture, ornaments and pictures and many bedrooms are en suite, all being wheelchair friendly and with TV points and a nurse call system, while some have views across the garden. The home has a GP service, onsite mobile hairdresser plus chiropody and alternative therapies, a designated smoking area, bar service and kitchenette for visitors. An activities co-ordinator organised animal therapy, performances by professional entertainers and local school children, exercise classes, coffee mornings, baking, gardening and a film club that meets regularly in the cinema room. There_s a courtyard garden outside.

Accommodation

  • 58Residents
  • 56Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Salford

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Ann Gregory

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Bar Bar
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
