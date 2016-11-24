Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Pennwood Lodge Nursing Home

Wotton Road, Kingswood, Wotton-under-edge,
GL12 8RA
01453 521522
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/pennwood-lodge/

About Pennwood Lodge Nursing Home

Pennwood Lodge is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and respite care in Kingswood, Wotton-under-Edge, Gloucestershire, reached via the M5. Most bedrooms have en suite facilities and some have garden views, while all are wheelchair friendly, have TV points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own ornaments and pictures. The home has a GP service, mobile hairdresser, chiropodist and alternative therapists, as well as a kitchenette for visitors. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, quizzes, animal therapy and visits, musical events and church services. Green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the garden looking smart, and there are conservatories and a patio area.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 58Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Gloucestershire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Helen Randall

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
