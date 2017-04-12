Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Petersfield

Petersfield, Church Road South, Portishead,
BS20 6PU
01275 848362
www.shaw.co.uk

About Petersfield

Petersfield care home is situated in a residential area of Portishead within walking distance of town centre amenities and all residents have single bedrooms. There are several lounges and quiet areas as well as a large dining area where friends and relatives can meet. The home takes a person-centred approach to care in which every resident has a named carer. Residents and their relatives are offered the opportunity to be fully involved in all aspects of care planning.

Accommodation

  • 36Residents
  • 36Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • North Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Shaw Healthcare (North Somerset) Limited

Registered manager

Linda Rees

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

