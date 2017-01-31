Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Pharos Supported Services

131 Lincoln Road North, Acocks Green, Birmingham,
B27 6RT
0121 706 9902

Local authority

  • Birmingham

Who runs this service

  • Pharos Care Limited

Registered manager

Margaret Medlock

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement
