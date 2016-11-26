Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Phoenix Care At Home Limited

Unit B, Chivenor Business Park, Chivenor, Barnstaple,
EX31 4AY
01271 816577
www.phoenixcareathome.co.uk

Local authority

  • Devon

Who runs this service

  • Phoenix Care at Home Ltd

Registered manager

Carol Earner

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Good
