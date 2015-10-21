Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Picktree Court Care Home

Picktree Lane, Chester le Street,
DH3 3SP
www.premiercarehomes.co.uk

About Picktree Court Care Home

Picktree Court Care Home caters for 62 older people requiring residential care on the ground floor and first floor, and a further floor of 26 beds providing nursing care. It is located in Chester-Le-Street town centre close to Lumley Castle and the surrounding park and riverside areas. The home offers short-term, long-term and respite care, along with day care. All bedrooms are en suite, and there are several lounges and day spaces and a hair salon. An activity coordinator organises various sessions for residents.

Accommodation

  • 88Residents
  • 88Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Premier Care Homes Limited

Registered manager

Jon Oates

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
