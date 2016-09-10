Pinewood Lodge is a purpose-built care home in South Oxhey, in a quiet residential area, with woodlands and open fields nearby. It offers residential and specialist dementia care, as well as short stay breaks and day care for those living within the community. With a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms, themed areas and more, there are plenty of opportunities to socialise. All bedrooms are fully furnished and include en suite facilities. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities, and the home runs a number of clubs to suit the interests of the residents, including a boys club on a Saturday afternoon, a knitting circle, a Friday evening pub night, a gardening club as well as regular movie nights, There is also Best Friends Caf_ where residents can enjoy tea, coffee and homemade cakes with visiting family and friends.

