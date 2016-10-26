Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Piramid Care Services Limited

Suite 2b Wilson House, Wilsons Park, Monsall Road, Manchester,
M40 8WN
0161 877 6821
www.piramidcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Manchester

Who runs this service

  • Piramid Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
