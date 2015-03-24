Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Pitchill House Nursing Home

Pitchill, Salford Priors, Evesham,
WR11 8SN
01386 870092
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/pitchill-house/

About Pitchill House Nursing Home

Pitchill House near Evesham is a converted Georgian home offering nursing and residential care, close to the A46 and A44. Many bedrooms have en suite facilities, all are wheelchair friendly and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. There is an activities room to pursue hobbies and socialise with friends and family. Organised activities include arts and crafts, quizzes, professional entertainment, flowering arranging, local school performances, coffee mornings and minibus outings. There are mature landscaped gardens and a large conservatory.

Accommodation

  • 52Residents
  • 30Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 22Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Warwickshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

