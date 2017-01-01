Plas Cwm Carw is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care as well as care for young people with disabilities in a residential area of Port Talbot, near the M4. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with ornaments and pictures, and some rooms have views across the garden, many are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV aerial points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon and visiting chiropodist and alternative therapists, as well as a library service and smoking area. Organised activities include arts and crafts, baking, animal visits, church services, musical events and regular outings to local attractions such as Aberavon beach and Porthcawl. Outdoors are mature gardens where green-fingered enthusiasts can help to keep the flowerbeds smart, plus a secure patio area.

