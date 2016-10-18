Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Polars

Staplers Road, Newport,
PO30 2DE
01983 522523
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Polars

Polars is conveniently situated near to the centre of Newport, at the heart of Island life. The busy town offers extensive shopping and leisure facilities, while the peaceful grounds of Polars are the perfect place to relax. Polars includes comfortable lounges and informal seating areas, and there is a large dining area to enjoy the varied menu on offer. Polars also has the benefit of a large, well-tended garden. Rooms are furnished to a high standard, and are fitted with a call system. Polars has an activities co-ordinator who organises a varied activities programme including: regular minibus outings, entertainment, light exercise and crafts. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. Polars benefits from its own kitchen and catering staff, with meals prepared daily on site, to suit a wide range of dietary requirements.

Accommodation

  • 37Residents
  • 6Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 31Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Isle of Wight

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Penny Kershaw

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
