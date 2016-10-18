Polars is conveniently situated near to the centre of Newport, at the heart of Island life. The busy town offers extensive shopping and leisure facilities, while the peaceful grounds of Polars are the perfect place to relax. Polars includes comfortable lounges and informal seating areas, and there is a large dining area to enjoy the varied menu on offer. Polars also has the benefit of a large, well-tended garden. Rooms are furnished to a high standard, and are fitted with a call system. Polars has an activities co-ordinator who organises a varied activities programme including: regular minibus outings, entertainment, light exercise and crafts. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. Polars benefits from its own kitchen and catering staff, with meals prepared daily on site, to suit a wide range of dietary requirements.

