Popham Court stands in spacious gardens, just a short walk from the town centre and varied shopping and leisure amenities of Wellington. Residential care is provided at The Court, a charming grade 2 listed building. The Court benefits from accessible and award-winning gardens with pleasant walks and seating areas for residents to enjoy the views. Popham House was built by the Council within the grounds of The Court in 1954 as a home for the blind, and is now a nursing home providing 24-hour care. The residential and nursing homes have separate, well-appointed dining rooms and communal areas with views of the garden. Activities for residents range from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. Popham Court has been awarded Beacon status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

