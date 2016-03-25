Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Popham Court

Courtland Road, Wellington,
TA21 8NF
01823 662053
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Popham Court

Popham Court stands in spacious gardens, just a short walk from the town centre and varied shopping and leisure amenities of Wellington. Residential care is provided at The Court, a charming grade 2 listed building. The Court benefits from accessible and award-winning gardens with pleasant walks and seating areas for residents to enjoy the views. Popham House was built by the Council within the grounds of The Court in 1954 as a home for the blind, and is now a nursing home providing 24-hour care. The residential and nursing homes have separate, well-appointed dining rooms and communal areas with views of the garden. Activities for residents range from arts and crafts, to music and a popular gardening club. IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, are available for all to use. Popham Court has been awarded Beacon status in the Gold Standard Framework for their support given to people nearing end of life.

Accommodation

  • 74Residents
  • 2Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 72Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Kim Strong

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
