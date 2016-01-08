Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Portcullis House

The Embankment, Langport,
TA10 9RZ
01458 250800
www.somersetcare.co.uk

About Portcullis House

Portcullis House is situated in the historic town of Langport close to shops, the library, the local health centre, and the Post Office. It is a purpose-built home with a team of dedicated staff providing high quality care packages within a pleasant and secure environment. Portcullis House has a dedicated dementia unit, Rose Garden. The unit has its own staff team, to ensure consistency and familiarity for residents. All bedrooms are attractively furnished and equipped with a nurse call system. Many benefit from en suite facilities. There are several small lounge areas for relaxing, and communal dining areas. Residents and their guests are welcome to use the garden and patio areas as they wish. An activities co-ordinator organises a variety of activities for residents to take part in ranging from arts and crafts, to music and trips out. They have IT facilities, including wi-fi and Skype, available for all to use.

Accommodation

  • 38Residents
  • 8Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 30Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Somerset

Who runs this service

  • Somerset Care Limited

Registered manager

Karen Wilson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
