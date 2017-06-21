Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Positive Care Services Ltd

Unit 135, Cornwallis House, Howard Chase, Basildon,
SS14 3BB
01268 906006
www.positivecareservices.org

Local authority

  • Essex

Who runs this service

  • Positive Care Services Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
