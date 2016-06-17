Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Positive Support For You CIC

Kickstart 2, South Shields Business Works, Henry Robson Way, South Shields,
NE33 1RF
0191 427 4777

Local authority

  • South Tyneside

Who runs this service

  • Positive Support for You CIC

Registered manager

Paul Tait

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
