Domiciliary care

Precious Passionate Care Ltd

Princess Works, Birds Royd Lane, Princess Street, Brighouse,
HD6 1LH
01422 350279
www.preciouspassionatecare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Calderdale

Who runs this service

  • Precious Passionate Care Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
