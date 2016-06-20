Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Premier Care Limited - Rochdale Branch

778-780 Manchester Road, Castleton, Rochdale,
OL11 3AW
01706 630495
www.prem-care.co.uk

Local authority

  • Rochdale

Who runs this service

  • Premier Care Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
