Nursing home

Primrose House Nursing Home

72 Crewe Road, Haslington, Crewe,
CW1 5QZ
01270 250110
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/primrose-house/

About Primrose House Nursing Home

Primrose House is a purpose-built home offering dementia and nursing care within the village of Haslington in Crewe, handy for the M6. There is a quiet lounge plus an entertainment room for hobbies and interests and a tea room for socialising with friends and family. Some rooms have views across the garden, many are en suite, and all are wheelchair friendly with TV points and a nurse call system. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, visiting chiropodist and therapists, and a mobile shop. Organised activities include arts and crafts, professional entertainment and animal therapy, plus outings to local places of interest including the local library, park and the museum. There is a courtyard garden, sensory garden and a patio area.

Accommodation

  • 42Residents
  • 42Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Cheshire East

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Alison Brown

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
