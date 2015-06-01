Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Priority Home Care

Unit A3, Arena Business Centre, 9 Nimrod Way, Ferndown Industrial Estate, Wimborne,
BH21 7UH
01202 813819
www.priorityhomecaredorset.com

Local authority

  • Dorset

Who runs this service

  • Mrs Lynda Clarke

Registered manager

Katherine Hibbert

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
