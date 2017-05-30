Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Promedica24 (West Midlands) Limited

Unit 15, Ensign Business Centre, Westwood Business Park, Westwood Way, Coventry,
CV4 8JA
07854 178458
www.promedica24.co.uk

Local authority

  • Coventry

Who runs this service

  • Promedica24 (West Midlands) Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
