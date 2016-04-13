Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Prompt Healthcare Staffing Limited

Barking Enterprise Centre, Wakering Road, Barking,
IG11 8GN
020 8507 2857

Local authority

  • Barking & Dagenham

Who runs this service

  • Prompt Healthcare Staffing Ltd

Registered manager

Kevwe Yekovie

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
