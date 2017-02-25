Located in the market town of Baldock, Providence Court is a few minutes walk from a large supermarket and many other local amenities. The home offers both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as the opportunity for a short break, and has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished with en suite facilities but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions to make their space more personal. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities, from entertainment and outings, to gentle exercise and arts and crafts. The home also has a landscaped garden with plenty of seating areas.

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances. Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.