Residential care home

Providence Court

Providence Way, Baldock,
SG7 6TT
01462 490870
www.quantumcare.co.uk

About Providence Court

Located in the market town of Baldock, Providence Court is a few minutes  walk from a large supermarket and many other local amenities. The home offers both residential and specialist dementia care, as well as the opportunity for a short break, and has a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished with en suite facilities but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions to make their space more personal. A team of activity care workers runs a wide range of activities, from entertainment and outings, to gentle exercise and arts and crafts. The home also has a landscaped garden with plenty of seating areas.

Accommodation

  • 61Residents
  • 61Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Hertfordshire

Who runs this service

  • Quantum Care Limited

Registered manager

Elizabeth Street

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
