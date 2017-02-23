Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Purley Park Trust (DCA) (Unit 2)

Unit 2, 41 Reading Road, Pangbourne, Reading,
RG8 7HY
07590 169111
www.purleyparktrust.org

Local authority

  • West Berkshire

Who runs this service

  • Purley Park Trust Limited

Registered manager

Roberta Detenon

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
