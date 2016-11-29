Pytchley Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care in the village of Brixworth, near Northampton and close to the A508. Residents are encouraged to bring their own ornaments and pictures to personalise their rooms, some of which have views across the garden. Many are en suite and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There are quiet lounges plus an entertainment room for hobbies and interests. Organised activities include, performances from professional entertainers and local schools, music therapy, animal therapy, minibus outings, church services, coffee mornings, games and quizzes, a film club, exercise fun and physical fitness as well as therapies for relaxation, re-motivation and reminiscence therapy. There_s a GP service, and hairdressing, chiropody and other therapies are available on site. Keen gardeners can enjoy keeping the raised flowerbeds smart in the courtyard garden.

