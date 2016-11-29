Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Nursing home

Pytchley Court Nursing Home

5a Northampton Road, Brixworth, Northampton,
NN6 9DX
01604 882979
www.hc-one.co.uk/homes/pytchley-court/

About Pytchley Court Nursing Home

Pytchley Court is a purpose-built home offering dementia, nursing, residential and end of life care in the village of Brixworth, near Northampton and close to the A508. Residents are encouraged to bring their own ornaments and pictures to personalise their rooms, some of which have views across the garden. Many are en suite and all are wheelchair friendly, with TV points and a nurse call system. There are quiet lounges plus an entertainment room for hobbies and interests. Organised activities include, performances from professional entertainers and local schools, music therapy, animal therapy, minibus outings, church services, coffee mornings, games and quizzes, a film club, exercise fun and physical fitness as well as therapies for relaxation, re-motivation and reminiscence therapy. There_s a GP service, and hairdressing, chiropody and other therapies are available on site. Keen gardeners can enjoy keeping the raised flowerbeds smart in the courtyard garden.

Accommodation

  • 40Residents
  • 36Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 2Shared rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • HC-One Limited

Registered manager

Sharon Smithson

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017