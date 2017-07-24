Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Radfield Home Care Hastings and Rother

Acacia House, Starrs Green Lane, Battle,
TN33 0TD
07916 308984

Local authority

  • East Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Holmes Care Solutions Limited

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities
