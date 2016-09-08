Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Rainbow Resource Centre

Wirral Autistic Society, 120 Chester Street, Birkenhead,
CH41 5DL
0151 666 9960
www.wirral.autistic.org

Local authority

  • Wirral

Who runs this service

  • Autism Together

Registered manager

Stephen Vasey

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
