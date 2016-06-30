About Ravenhurst Residential Care Home

Situated in a residential area of the riverside town, Ravenhurst has all the comforts you would expect from home. Residents are encouraged to personalise their bedrooms, many of which are en -suite, to make them truly feel their own. The dedicated activities leader, who was recently shortlisted for a prestigious regional care award, provides a wide range of activities for the residents, from animal therapy visits, baking and arts and crafts to gentle exercise, themed community events and trips out. In the dining rooms residents enjoy nutritious home-made meals, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served with afternoon tea. Ravenhurst has an attractive and secure courtyard garden for residents who enjoy a spot of gardening, as well as a hairdressing salon for those who prefer a little pampering. Family and friends are welcome at any time, whether enjoying a coffee or taking part in activities.