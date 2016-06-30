Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Residential care home

Ravenhurst Residential Care Home

21 Lickhill Road North, Stourport On Severn,
DY13 8RU
01299 825610
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-worcestershire/ravenhurst-residential-care-home

About Ravenhurst Residential Care Home

Situated in a residential area of the riverside town, Ravenhurst has all the comforts you would expect from home. Residents are encouraged to personalise their bedrooms, many of which are en -suite, to make them truly feel their own. The dedicated activities leader, who was recently shortlisted for a prestigious regional care award, provides a wide range of activities for the residents, from animal therapy visits, baking and arts and crafts to gentle exercise, themed community events and trips out. In the dining rooms residents enjoy nutritious home-made meals, as well as freshly baked cakes, which are served with afternoon tea. Ravenhurst has an attractive and secure courtyard garden for residents who enjoy a spot of gardening, as well as a hairdressing salon for those who prefer a little pampering. Family and friends are welcome at any time, whether enjoying a coffee or taking part in activities.

Accommodation

  • 48Residents
  • 40Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 8Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Property (1) Limited

Registered manager

Andrew Green

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
Email & Print

We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

Which? works for you © Which? 2017