Domiciliary care

Reablement and Home Support Service

4th Floor, 222 Upper Street, London,
N1 1XR
020 7527 4435

Local authority

  • Islington

Who runs this service

  • Islington Social Services

Registered manager

James Eguakhide

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Good
