Domiciliary care

Reach Out Support Network Limited

Hope House, Burnhope, Newton Aycliffe,
DL5 7ER
www.reachoutcare.co.uk

Local authority

  • Durham

Who runs this service

  • Reach-Out Care Support Network Limited

Registered manager

Lisa Snaith-Cairns

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Outstanding
Is the service safe? Outstanding
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Outstanding
Is the service responsive? Outstanding
Is the service well-led? Outstanding
