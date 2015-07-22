Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Domiciliary care

Reality Health Care Services Ltd

1A Unicorn House, Wellington Street, Ripley,
DE5 3EH
01773 423464
www.realityhealthcareservices.org

Local authority

  • Derbyshire

Who runs this service

  • Reality Health Care Services Ltd

Registered specialist services

  • Mental health issues
  • Physical disabilities
  • Dementia
