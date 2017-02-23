Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Rectory House Nursing Home

West Street, Sompting, Lancing,
BN15 0DA
01903 750026
www.caringhomes.org

About Rectory House Nursing Home

Rectory House Nursing Home has a Georgian style frontage and inviting driveway lined with oak, pine and chestnut trees, set in two acres of mature landscaped gardens. The house has been refurbished but retains the gracious features of its long history. The main aspect of the house faces South with all of the rooms having en suite facilities and emergency nurse-call systems. Residents can also bring items of personal furniture, mementoes and other treasures to help them to feel that this is their 'home from home.' There are two beautifully appointed lounges and a conservatory with views over the garden. Regular weekly physiotherapy sessions are held and local doctors, chiropodists, dentists, opticians and hairdressers as well as clergy of all denominations make visits.

Accommodation

  • 41Residents
  • 38Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 3Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • West Sussex

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Scarlett MacDonald

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

