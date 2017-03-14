Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Residential care home

Redcot Residential Care Home

Three Gates Lane, Haslemere,
GU27 2LL
01428 644637
www.fote.org.uk

About Redcot Residential Care Home

Set in the village of Haslemere, Surrey, Redcot provides residential care in a 20th-century home that has been fully modernised to meet the needs of its residents. The home is part of the Friends of the Elderly charitable group. The home aims to provide a home-from-home experience for all residents.

Accommodation

  • 32Residents
  • 32Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Surrey

Who runs this service

  • Friends of the Elderly

Registered manager

Janice Knight

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
