Nursing home

Redhouse Nursing Home (UK) Ltd

55 Redhouse Street, Walsall,
WS1 4BQ
01922 616364
www.redhousenursinghome.com

About Redhouse Nursing Home (UK) Ltd

Red House is a purpose-built home established in 1994, set in attractive grounds near Walsall town centre. The home has single and double rooms, some with en suite facilities, and involvement with the local community is actively encouraged.

Accommodation

  • 34Residents
  • 12Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 5Shared rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Walsall

Who runs this service

  • Redhouse Nursing Home (UK) Limited

Registered manager

Wendy Morgan

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Requires
improvement
Is the service responsive? Requires
improvement
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • TV lounge TV lounge
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

