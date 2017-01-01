Redmill offers dementia, nursing and residential care in the East Whitburn countryside in West Lothian, reached via the M8. All bedrooms have en suite facilities, are wheelchair friendly, and have TV aerial points and a nurse call system. Residents are encouraged to personalise their rooms with their own ornaments and other belongings. The home has a GP service, hairdressing salon, and smoking area. Organised activities include professional entertainment, gardening, arts and crafts, church services and trips out. Garden enthusiasts have access to the greenhouse and can enjoy helping to keep the outdoor area looking good, or relax in the open and secure patio area.

