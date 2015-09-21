Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Regency Nursing Home

13 St Helens Parade, Southsea,
PO4 0QJ
023 9282 0722
www.regencynursinghome.co.uk

About Regency Nursing Home

Regency Nursing Home is situated in Southsea, overlooking Canoe Lake, a popular local resort, close to shops, restaurants and all the amenities of the city of Portsmouth. It has two lounges including a dining area on the ground floor. Resident_s accommodation is split between three floors accessible by either stair lifts or a passenger lift.

Accommodation

  • 30Residents
  • 12Single rooms with en suite WC
  • 9Shared rooms with en suite WC
  • 1Single rooms without en suite WC

Local authority

  • Portsmouth

Who runs this service

  • Braemar RCH Limited

Registered manager

Maria Bungaroo

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Conservatory Conservatory
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Library (maybe visiting) Library (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Patio Patio
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Stairlift Stairlift
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

