Residential care home

Regent Residential Care Home

School Road, St Johns, Worcester,
WR2 4HF
01905 337100
www.sanctuary-care.co.uk/care-homes-worcestershire/regent-residential-care-home

About Regent Residential Care Home

An attractive home, Regent is a stone's throw from the main centre of St John's, Worcester. Residents are encouraged to personalise their en-suite bedrooms to make them their own. With several lounges, residents can relax and enjoy one another's company, or spend time with loved ones, who are welcome to visit any time they like. In the dining areas residents enjoy home-cooked food, as well as freshly baked cakes and desserts. Regent's activities team provide stimulating group and individual activities for residents, from gentle exercise and baking to reminiscence sessions and themed community celebrations. The home boasts large gardens, which have a water feature, raised flower beds and a potting shed, for residents to plant their own produce. There is also a hairdressing salon for those who like to be pampered.

Accommodation

  • 64Residents
  • 64Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Worcestershire

Who runs this service

  • Sanctuary Care Property (1) Limited

Registered manager

Jemma Robinson

Registered specialist services

  • Sensory impairments
  • Dementia
  • Physical disabilities

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good

Additional care services

  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist
  • Access to a dentist Access to a dentist
  • Access to a GP Access to a GP
  • Access to an optician Access to an optician
  • Access to a physiotherapist Access to a physiotherapist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
