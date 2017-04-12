Which? uses cookies to improve our sites and by continuing you agree to our cookies policy.

Domiciliary care

Regional Home from Home

Sapphire House, 3 Kensington Gate, Penfold Drive, Great Billing,
NN3 9FD
01604 414922

Local authority

  • Northamptonshire

Who runs this service

  • Regional Home From Home Ltd

Registered manager

Ian Archer

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Good
Is the service safe? Good
Is the service effective? Good
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Good
