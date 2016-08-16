Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nursing home

Rendlesham Care Centre

1a Suffolk Drive, Woodbridge,
IP12 2TP
01394 461630

About Rendlesham Care Centre

Located by Rendlesham Forest on the outskirts of the village, Rendlesham Care Centre in Suffolk offers residential, nursing and specialist dementia care. There are three self-contained communities, providing different levels of care, all living in one location. This provides residents with a real sense of a small-scale and homely living environment, with the added benefit of outstanding care facilities. As a resident's care needs change, the home meets them to ensure that they can remain within the community they have joined. The environment is light and spacious with a welcoming atmosphere. A highlight of the home is its 'Forget Me Not' garden, which was specially designed to provide a safe and stimulating environment for elderly residents living with dementia.

Accommodation

  • 60Residents
  • 60Single rooms with en suite WC

Local authority

  • Suffolk

Who runs this service

  • Caring Homes Healthcare Group Limited

Registered manager

Ruth Halls

Registered specialist services

  • Dementia

Latest regulatory ratings

Overall rating: Requires
improvement
Is the service safe? Requires
improvement
Is the service effective? Requires
improvement
Is the service caring? Good
Is the service responsive? Good
Is the service well-led? Requires
improvement

Additional care services

  • Convalescent care Convalescent care
  • Day care Day care
  • Respite care Respite care
  • Access to a chiropodist Access to a chiropodist

Facilities

  • Activities co-ordinator Activities co-ordinator
  • Free parking Free parking
  • Gardens for residents and guests Gardens for residents and guests
  • Hairdresser (maybe visiting) Hairdresser (maybe visiting)
  • Lift Lift
  • Minibus Minibus
  • Near public transport Near public transport
  • Pets by arrangement Pets by arrangement
  • Patio Patio
  • Phone point in own room Phone point in own room
  • Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders Place of worship and/or visiting faith leaders
  • Quiet lounge Quiet lounge
  • Residents kitchenette Residents kitchenette
  • TV lounge TV lounge
  • Wi-fi Wi-fi
We always recommend that before selecting or making any important decisions about a care home you take the time to check that it is right for your or your relative's particular circumstances.

Any description and indication of services and facilities on this page have been provided to us by the relevant care home and we cannot take any responsibility for any errors or other inaccuracies. However, please email us on the address you will find on our About us page if you think any of the information on this page is missing and / or incorrect.

