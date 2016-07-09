Reuben Manor is a purpose-built care home that opened in 2009 on the outskirts of the historic market town of Yarm to provide general residential and dementia care. It offers permanent and respite care for older people using a range of facilities and specialised suites such as its Memory Care Community, which incorporates the use of assistive technology. A wide range of activities is organised to ensure that social stimulation and interaction remains a part of residents_ everyday lives.

