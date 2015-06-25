Richard Cox House is set in a quiet residential area in Royston with easy access to the A10. The home provides a spectrum of care for residents, including residential and specialist dementia care as well as the opportunity for a short break, plus the Q Club, which offers daytime support for those living in the community. There is a wide range of communal areas including lounges, cosy corners, dining rooms and more. Each bedroom is fully furnished but residents are welcome to bring their own possessions and make their space more personal. An activity care worker runs a wide range of activities and there is an award winning garden.

